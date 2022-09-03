CMS staff asking for more money for salary boosts

CMS Staff wants the school board to advocate for $11.2 million in extra dollars from Mecklenburg County.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — In the next few weeks, Charlotte-Mecklenburg School’s superintendent is expected to ask the school board to consider millions of dollars in new funding for teachers and staff.

The district has seen more than 10% of its staff resign or retire since the beginning of the school year.

CMS central staff presented a working budget document that asks the school board to consider allocating $72.1 million in increased and new funds for teachers and staff that work with students. This proposal would need to get buy-in from the state and local government who fund the majority of the school’s budget.

CMS staff wants the school board to advocate for $11.2 million in extra dollars from Mecklenburg County.

“Let's be clear to the public, we're talking about a 10% on the supplement, not 10%, across the board," CMS At-Large Board Member Jennifer De La Jara said.

The money would go to increase the local pay supplement. The local pay supplement is extra money eligible teachers and instructional staff get, on top of their paychecks.

“I think is about $875, if I'm remembering correctly," De La Jara said. "I think it's going to have to be more. And I'm just throwing that out there. I know, it's a huge ask, I'd like to see us get to more like a $1,500 average supplement increase."

CMS staff is also proposing a salary increase of up to 2.7% for staff and principals. District staff says that would cost about $33.9 million.

But some CMS Board members worry that boosting pay is not enough to keep staff.

“As we go through this, clearly, pay is a significant component of evaluating whether people are going to take positions, stay in positions," CMS Board Member Sean Strain said. "Culture is also a very significant component.”

Former CMS staff who have left the district have cited safety concerns and lack of resources in schools as reasons to leave.

Staff also wants the board to consider increasing the minimum wage for teacher assistants to $16.50 to be more competitive in acquiring the position.

CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston will present his budget recommendation to the board on March 23 based on staff recommendations.

The district will then request funding from the Mecklenburg County, which it says supplies about a third of the operating budget, at a meeting on May 10.