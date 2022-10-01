GTA reports that they had a total of 120 students as riders on Monday. A Grimsley football coach shares why he's stepping up to help get kids to school.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Greensboro Transit Agency is getting an idea of just how many students rode city buses to school on Monday. It was the first day some high school students rode a city bus instead of their own school bus to campus.

High schoolers in Greensboro and High Point are being offered free city bus services while Guilford County Schools deals with a bus driver shortage amid rising COVID-19 numbers. Many parents, students, teachers, and staff are making changes after many drivers got sick from COVID-19.

Greensboro Transit Authority reported a total of 120 students as riders on Monday. Kevin Elwood with GTA said after talking with the district, that number is a little higher than they expected for the first day. He predicts more students will use the city bus service.

Shuttles are also being offered to students at the impacted high schools. Several coaches, who are qualified to drive a bus, are stepping up to drive the shuttles to and from school.

Jesse Tripp is a teacher and football coach at Grimsley High School. He said he is helping with the afternoon drop-offs.

"The coaches are willing to do that because we know the kids need it, so we sacrifice a lot as teachers and coaches, but obviously, it's for the best interest of the students," Tripp said. "So, we want to make sure we're there to help them and take them to school."

Tripp said at Grimsley they have a handful of coaches who can help.

"I probably had about 25 kids or so, and I think they had about 20 to 23 in the mornings, so a couple of kids might have gotten to school on their own and then a couple of kids needed a ride after school," Tripp said.