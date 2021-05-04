x
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library opens little libraries in 11 Charlotte locations

Dolly's Imagination Library has purchased recycled newspaper bins to be used as Little Free Libraries.
Credit: Dolly Parton Imagination Library

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Amid the uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Mecklenburg County has continued to mail children enrolled in the Charlotte area a free, high-quality, age-appropriate book to their house each and every month. 

The organization currently delivers free, age-appropriate books to over 27,000 Mecklenburg County children each month, an 864% increase since Smart Start of Mecklenburg County began facilitating the program in 2017.

The Imagination Library recently announced a new way to spread the word about the book-giving program and get books into the hands of families in the community by partnering with various MECK Pre-K classroom locations.

The program has purchased recycled newspaper bins to be used as Little Free Libraries. “These libraries will allow us to distribute new books directly to children, and help us educate parents about this opportunity for their family,” said Champagne Selman, Literacy Coordinator.

Any family with children ages 0 – 5 is eligible to sign up at no cost to them.

Free Little Libraries can be found here:

  • Smart Kids CDC #8
    7008-7 E. W.T. Harris Blvd
    Charlotte, NC 28215
  • Smart Kids 9
    13210 South Point Blvd
    Charlotte NC 28273
  • Pee Wee’s Little People
    5747 Joyce Drive
    Charlotte, NC 28215
  • Dixon Academy
    2608 West Blvd
    Charlotte, NC 28208
  • Cadence Academy Ballantyne
    14325 Ballantyne Meadows Drive
    Charlotte, NC 28277
  • University CDC at Highland Creek
    6025 Clarke Creek Parkway
    Charlotte, NC 28269
  • Early Foundations Academy
    7727 Sharon Road
    Charlotte, NC 28210
  • Absolute Child Care
    4111 Freedom Drive
    Charlotte, NC 28208
  • Cadence Academy Kenton
    16420 Sedgebrook Lane
    Huntersville NC 28078
  • Smart Kids CDC 7
    1208 Sam Newell Rd
    Matthews NC 28105
  • CFSC Building
    601 E 5th St
    Charlotte, NC 28202

