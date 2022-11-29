Duke Energy announces $500K grant for lineworker training at CPCC

Duke Energy's new 16-week lineworker training program at CPCC's Harper campus in southwest Charlotte is scheduled to launch in the spring of 2023.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duke Energy announced it has awarded a $500,000 grant for a new lineworker training program at Central Piedmont Community College in Charlotte.

The 16-week program is expected to create a group of skilled lineworkers capable of filling the demand for workers in communities across North Carolina and South Carolina. Duke Energy said the new lineworker training program at Central Piedmont Community College will launch in the spring of 2023.

The lineworker program will be stationed at CPCC's Harper campus in southwest Charlotte. The partnership with Duke Energy seeks to develop "a pipeline of diverse, skilled and talented lineworkers by investing in the education and career development of local residents."

The Duke Energy-CPCC partnership is the first of its kind in Charlotte.

