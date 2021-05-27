East Lincoln High School changes graduation ceremony

The school's graduation ceremony will now be held indoors and tickets are required for all guests after a threat was made against the school weeks ago.

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Lincoln County Schools announced that graduation at East Lincoln High School will now be held indoors and tickets will be required for any guests after the school received a threat a few weeks ago.

According to a press release issued by the district, the decision to move graduation indoors was made after school officials met with Lincoln County Sheriff's Office investigators. The district said a "significant and credible" threat was made against East Lincoln High several weeks ago. The suspect was arrested but has since been released from jail.

"While we are unaware of a continuing and specific threat, the move to an indoor event, although never a first choice, is precautionary and the best way to provide a safe and secure environment for our graduates," the district said.

Each graduate will receive four tickets for the ceremony, two for inside the new gym and two in the old gym. The event will be streamed for guests in the old gym.

All guests will be screened with an electronic wand and the school has asked all guests to leave their purses and bags inside their vehicle as a precaution.

Graduation at East Lincoln High School is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 28.

