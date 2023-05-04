Charlotte school expected to have charter revoked

The North Carolina State Board of Education is expected to officially revoke Eastside STREAM Academy's charter Thursday afternoon.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina State Board of Education signaled Thursday that it will officially revoke the charter of Eastside STREAM Academy in east Charlotte.

This comes after the Office of Charter Schools cited failing grades, staff turnover and fiscal mismanagement as reasons to not renew the school's ability to operate and receive state funding.

Eastside STREAM Academy appealed the decision before an independent review committee last week. Two independent hearing officers concluded in a report that the state's decision not to renew the school's charter was "supported by the facts and consistent with law."

A vote is expected Thursday afternoon to move forward with affirming the original vote to close down Eastside Stream Academy.

About 300 students attend the school. Board Chair Walter Bowers Jr. told WCNC Charlotte earlier this week that the state's case to deny their charter leaves out important context regarding student performance.

“We have students that have been rejected by CMS, meaning they've been suspended or expelled from various schools, and they just had some challenges in the traditional school setting,” Bowers said.

North Carolina’s School performance data shows in the past 8 school years, excluding two years when data wasn’t collected the school received D and F grades. Its most recent performance grade was an F.

The state said when comparing grade level proficiency to Mecklenburg County Schools Eastside Stream was 20 points below the average for Mecklenburg in 2018, in 2019 it was 26 points below, and in 2022 was 25 points below.

Bowers acknowledged the discrepancy and said Eastside has some work to do.

"All we're asking the state to do is to give us a fresh opportunity based on who we are today and what we're doing now, to be able to provide some great outcomes for our students," he said.

The debate about how charter schools are renewed is a hot topic in Raleigh, with legislation going through the General Assembly that would shake up how the state board of education renews, revokes, and approves charters.

