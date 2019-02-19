CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A firearm was located in possession of a student on South Mecklenburg High School's campus and was immediately turned over to the school resource officer, Principal Maureen Furr said in a message to families at the school send Tuesday.

According to Prinicipal Furr, there is no indication that a threat was made to anyone, and all students and staff were safe during the incident.

The principal said the instructional day was not interrupted, but it was a violation of CMS policy as well as state law to have a firearm on any CMS campus.

'Appropriate disciplinary action' will be taken against the person in violation, according to CMS. CMS has not provided any more information at this time on the event or the student involved.

Principal Furr asked parents to speak to their children and remind them that safety at school is the top priority.

WCNC will update this story as more information becomes available.