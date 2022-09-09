Gaston County School employees protesting for correct pay

After switching over to a new payroll system some Gaston County School employees say they're missing funds or didn't receive a check at all.

GASTON, N.C. — Gaston County School employees are protesting and pushing to receive correct paychecks.

Employees gathered outside South Point High around 7:00 am Friday morning hoping to get the district leaders to take action.

Some staff members said problems occurred earlier this year when a new state-mandated payroll system rolled out in the district, leaving some staff members missing money and others missing their entire checks.

They said this is an issue that’s been ongoing for about nine months, and so far more than a thousand people have signed a petition to get Gaston County School employees paid properly.

Gaston County Schools released a statement saying they’re the first to transition to the new payroll system “Oracle System," and said all school districts across the state will eventually be required to transition to a new system as part of the state’s school business modernization.

The district said with any new payroll system there will be issues, and so far they've seen a drastic decrease in the number of issues occurring in comparison to the beginning of the year.

They said right now they’re working to manage the issues and make the system work in an efficient manner. Some employees said this is no longer a bump in the road and are calling for support from the district.

