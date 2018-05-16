RALEIGH, N.C. – As thousands of people marched outside the General Assembly in Raleigh, Governor Roy Cooper tweeted his support for helping teachers.
Cooper tweeted “Teachers — we hear you and we’re with you,” and said North Carolina’s teacher pay, which ranks 37th in the country, is unacceptable. Teachers are currently scheduled to receive a six-percent pay raise next year, but Cooper is calling on state legislators to bump that pay increase to eight percent.
"A quality teacher in every classroom and a quality principal in every school make for great public schools," Cooper said last week when announcing the state's 2018-19 budget.
RELATED: Teachers rally outside NC Capitol for better pay, increased school funds
Cooper is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. during Wednesday's rally.