RALEIGH, N.C. – As thousands of people marched outside the General Assembly in Raleigh, Governor Roy Cooper tweeted his support for helping teachers.

Cooper tweeted “Teachers — we hear you and we’re with you,” and said North Carolina’s teacher pay, which ranks 37th in the country, is unacceptable. Teachers are currently scheduled to receive a six-percent pay raise next year, but Cooper is calling on state legislators to bump that pay increase to eight percent.

North Carolina is ranked 37th in the country in teacher pay. That is unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/InszyTa5eP — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) May 16, 2018

Teachers shouldn’t have to dig into their own pockets to pay for school supplies. pic.twitter.com/isDi6Z1RR8 — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) May 16, 2018

"A quality teacher in every classroom and a quality principal in every school make for great public schools," Cooper said last week when announcing the state's 2018-19 budget.

Cooper is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. during Wednesday's rally.

