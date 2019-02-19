CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A gun was found in possession of a student on South Mecklenburg High School's campus and was immediately turned over to the school resource officer, according to principal Maureen Furr.

She sent a message to families about the incident on Tuesday.

Furr said there was no indication that a threat was made to anyone, and all students and staff were safe during the incident.

The principal said the instructional day was not interrupted, but it was a violation of CMS policy as well as state law to have a firearm on any CMS campus.

'Appropriate disciplinary action' will be taken against the person in violation, according to CMS. CMS has not provided any more information at this time on the event or the student involved.

Principal Furr asked parents to speak to their children and remind them that safety at school is the top priority.

"Good afternoon South Mecklenburg High Families, this is Principal Furr with an important message. A firearm was located in possession of a student today on our campus and was immediately turned over to the school resource officer. There is no indication that a threat was made to anyone. All students and staff remained safe. Our instructional day was not interrupted. It is a violation of CMS policy and state law to have a firearm on any CMS campus. Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken against anyone in violation. Parents, please speak to your child to remind them that our safety at school is a top priority and to not bring inappropriate items to school. Thank you for your support of South Mecklenburg High School."