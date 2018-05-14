CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- With thousands of educators statewide expected to rally at the General Assembly in Raleigh Wednesday, a number of school districts have made the decision to cancel classes on May 16.

The rally is a way for educators to ask legislators for an increase in funding for schools and pay raises for teachers.

The following school districts in the Charlotte area have announced they will be closed Wednesday:

Anson County Schools

Cabarrus County Schools

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

Gaston County Schools

Hickory Public Schools

Iredell-Statesville Schools

Kannapolis City Schools

Mooresville Graded School District

Rowan-Salisbury Schools

Union County Public Schools

