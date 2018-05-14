CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- With thousands of educators statewide expected to rally at the General Assembly in Raleigh Wednesday, a number of school districts have made the decision to cancel classes on May 16.
The rally is a way for educators to ask legislators for an increase in funding for schools and pay raises for teachers.
The following school districts in the Charlotte area have announced they will be closed Wednesday:
Anson County Schools
Cabarrus County Schools
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
Gaston County Schools
Hickory Public Schools
Iredell-Statesville Schools
Kannapolis City Schools
Mooresville Graded School District
Rowan-Salisbury Schools
Union County Public Schools
