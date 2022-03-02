MacKenzie Scott donates $5 million to CMS schools

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is getting a big donation, thanks to American novelist and philanthropist Mackenzie Scott.
CMS' Communities in Schools program is getting $5 million to help fight inequality in education.
“We are beyond ecstatic about what this transformative gift means for our students,” Men Tchaas Ari, President and CEO of CIS-Charlotte, said.“It’s no exaggeration to share that the needs of our kids are greater now than during any point in our 37-year history so this donation comes at such a critical time. MacKenzie Scott’s investment will allow us to both deepen and extend our programming to reach even more of the CMS students who need us.”
Communities in Schools serves more than 4,000 students across 54 schools in Mecklenburg county.
