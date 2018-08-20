CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When classes at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools resume on August 27, there will be a new person in charge of school security.

Chief Lisa Mangum was sworn in as chief this summer. Before being named chief, Mangum served as deputy chief of the CMS Police Department.

"It's been a great opportunity," said Mangum, who has nearly 30 years in law enforcement with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

During her tenure with CMPD, Mangum served as a patrol officer, homicide detective, patrol sergeant and street drug-interdiction sergeant.

She plans to focus on school security.

"We're doing absolutely everything we can to keep our kids safe," Mangum said. "We're constantly revising our safety plans and we're practicing safety drills."

Part of that effort includes hiring a few new school resource officers this year, plus updating locks and doors at some schools.

