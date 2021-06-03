US News & World Report rank the Willie Deese Business School ranks 96th in the country and boast better post graduation employment rates than some big name schools

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T received some very high praise recently. Last week, U.S. News and World Report put out their top 100 MBA program rankings, and the Aggies were on that list with some of the most prestigious schools in the country, with a majority of the grads flourishing in the workplace.

Whenever your university is mentioned with the likes of Stanford and Harvard, you know you're doing something right. That's the case for the MBA program at North Carolina A&T.

Today I spoke with two of the many people responsible for the evolution of the Willie A Deese college of business & economics.

According to a US news & world Report, the Willie Deese business school ranks number 96th in the country, and #2 amongst HBCU business programs.

Dr. Eric Gladney and Dean Clay Gloster are two of people responsible for the most recent successes of the MBA program.

Once a student graduates this MBA program, on average they bring in north of 77 thousand dollars a year.

And 94% of graduates find employment within 3 months of graduation, besting Harvard and Stanford.

Dr. Eric Gladney is the Director of the MBA program, he attributes two reasons to the success of the students, "It's a combination of the academic rigor that we have here within the curriculum of the MBA program, integrated with the nurture that we give our students."

Clay Gloster, is the Dean of the Graduate College, he thanks his staff and students for the departments success "I really think that A&T is a special institution where the faculty really care about student success. And really wrap their arms around the students and ensure that they have a quality experience."