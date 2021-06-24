NC bill would let school boards decide on face mask requirements

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Your child may not have to wear a mask to school this fall.
North Carolina lawmakers just introduced the "Free the Smile Act." It would allow individual school boards to decide if masks will be required next school year.
Right now, North Carolina requires everyone five years or older to wear masks in the classroom.
