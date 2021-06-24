NC bill would let school boards decide on face mask requirements

North Carolina lawmakers just introduced the "Free the Smile Act." It would allow individual school boards to decide if masks will be required next school year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Your child may not have to wear a mask to school this fall.

North Carolina lawmakers just introduced the "Free the Smile Act." It would allow individual school boards to decide if masks will be required next school year.

Right now, North Carolina requires everyone five years or older to wear masks in the classroom.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts