North Carolina public schools saw a decrease in crime, suspensions, and dropouts.

The State Board of Education just releasing new data from school districts.

According to the report, in the 2018-19 school year, there were 9,554 crimes, that's 193 less than the school year before.

CMS made up 554 of those crimes.

The report also shows schools seeing an increase in sexual offenses and assaults, as well as possession of drugs.

Meanwhile, fewer students were suspended. Short-term suspensions dropped 3.8%. Long-term suspensions dropped 12.8%.

Despite, the overall decline black students still account for the majority of suspensions.

According the report, in the 2018-19 school year more than 109,882 black students had short term suspensions, compared to 54,368 white students.

While the numbers are high, it's actually getting better. The prior year, there were more suspensions of black students.

When WCNC Charlotte first highlighted the disparity a few years ago, it was worse. CMS has since made changes to it's suspension policy, working with principals to find alternative discipline and better ways to reach kids at school before they're sent home.

Lastly, the states high school drop out rate showed improvement. In the 2018-19 school year, 9,512 students dropped out, that's over 1,011 less than the year before.