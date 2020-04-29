CHARLOTTE, N.C. — School is out of the building across North Carolina for the rest of the school year, which is leaving unanswered questions — especially when it comes to grades.

It’s particularly important for high school seniors getting ready to graduate.

WCNC Charlotte talked one on one with State Superintendent of Schools, Mark Johnson, about what the plan is for students moving forward.

Despite a pandemic, Superintendent Johnson says graduation must go on.

“So that was our first priority, making sure seniors in the class of 2020 would graduate,” said Superintendent Johnson.

That’s why Superintendent Johnson says there are no numeric grades for seniors this year; it’s either pass or withdraws.

“We didn’t want to call it ‘fail’ because under these circumstances it is not fair to just fail classes when they were potentially on track to getting their grade up,” said Superintendent Johnson.

If a student withdraws that means there is no impact on their GPA, but they also won’t get credit for the class.

“Even if they take that withdraw, we’re going to make sure they get the resources they need,” said Superintendent Johnson.

The new policy, which was adopted by the state board of education, comes as students face unprecedented challenges.

“All the students had to switch overnight to remote learning,” said Superintendent Johnson.

In a YouTube video, Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Earnest Winston said the district is still reviewing the state’s grading policy.

“We still have crucial conversations that need to take place internally before we will be able to release details,” said CMS Superintendent Winston.

In the meantime, state leaders are already planning for what happens in the fall, including how to keep social distancing.

“Could that mean some students go for two days while others stay at home and remote learn? And we switch,” said Superintendent Johnson.

Superintendent Johnson also urged parents to keep their children engaged in learning during this long period away from school.

“Make sure you keep your child engaged with something over the summer, reading books, writing stories,” said Superintendent Johnson.

For those waiting to graduate, the goal is now to give them a chance to celebrate. CMS says they’ve created a graduation task force to look at safe ways to celebrate graduation.

The district says it has not canceled more than 30 graduation ceremonies.

