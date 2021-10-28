x
Education

NC school district to set aside 'mental health' days for students, teachers

Johnston County became the latest school district in North Carolina to set aside time for students and teacher to take "mental health" breaks.
Credit: visoot - stock.adobe.com

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Several school districts in central North Carolina are setting aside time for students and teachers to take a "mental health" break.

Johnston County Schools announced that Friday, Nov. 12, will be a wellness day for students and staff. Then, Monday, Nov. 22, will be an optional workday and Tuesday, Nov. 23, will again be a wellness day for students and staff.

"We know there is a mental health crisis in our schools, and it’s being felt by our students and our teachers," said Cassie Ford, president of the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools PTA Council.

Officials with the Wake County Public School System, Durham Public Schools and Cumberland County Schools decided to designate Nov. 12 as a "mental health" day for students and staff. Employees are still asked by the district to work from home on that day.

