NC mom says Black students were 'sold' during 'slave auction' at school

The mom said her son told her one of his friends "went for $350" and another student was the slavemaster because he "knew how to handle them."

GOLDSTON, N.C. — A Chatham County mother said her son experienced a slave auction with his classmates at J.S. Waters in Goldston last Friday.

In a post on social media on Friday, Ashley Palmer said her son told her that one of his friends "went for $350 and another student was the "Slavemaster" because he 'knew how to handle them.'" Palmer said she already has a video of Chatham County students harmonizing racial slurs.

On Monday, Palmer told WRAL News that students who participated in the “auction” had been suspended for one day, but she was unaware of any punishment handed down to those shown in the video.

READ MORE FROM WRAL: https://www.wral.com/chatham-county-students-held-slave-auction-at-school-mother-says/20178867/

