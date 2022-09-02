SC Department of Education, Technical College System announce $11.5 million partnership to expand learning programs

Three year agreement will provide scholarships, adult education programs to grow a technically skilled workforce in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A three year, $11.5 million partnership between the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) and the SC Technical College System (SCTCS) creates a program to help to grow a high-tech skilled workforce in the state.

Aspects of the partnership will include "an expansion of career and technical education programs, adult education programs, and scholarships to high demand technical college programs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic."

The $11.5 million investment is part of the American Rescue Plan's Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief Fund and will be broken down into two programs in South Carolina:

The GED by 23 program has technical colleges working with local adult education programs and instructional staff to recruit individuals who did not complete their high school education and help them join the workforce in a targeted area while obtaining a GED or high school diploma. The program has been allocated $3.5 million to cover tuition and fees for eligible participants. In order to qualify for free tuition, adult education students must complete a high school diploma, GED, or complete two sections of the GED and be part of an integrated education and training career pathway during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 (July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2023) academic years.

The Career and Technical Education program will be funded $8 million over three years, allowing five technical colleges to partner with 23 surrounding school districts to offer new and strengthen existing dual enrollment programs aligned with industry needs. Dual enrollment programs allow high school student to complete college coursework and credits while still in high school through classroom instruction, hands-on experience, mentoring, industry visits and paid internships. The participating technical colleges are: