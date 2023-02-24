Should NC schools ban critical race theory? NC lawmaker's bill would do just that

A new bill in the state House would ban schools from teaching that not everyone is born equal in America.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A new bill in the North Carolina House of Representatives would ban schools from promoting racism in the classroom, and would also ban them from teaching that systemic racism exists.

The study of systemic racism is often referred to as “critical race theory,” or CRT.

The new bill would ban schools from teaching, for example, that not everyone is born equal in America. It would also prohibit any lessons or readings that might suggest “the rule of law does not exist, but instead is a series of power relationships and struggles among racial or other groups.”

Tamika Walker Kelly, president of the North Carolina Association of Educators, says the bill would limit an honest conversation about history.

