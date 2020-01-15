RALEIGH, N.C. — New raises are on hold indefinitely for North Carolina teachers and other school workers after the state Senate failed to override Gov. Roy Cooper's veto on a budget bill Tuesday.

Democrats, backed by the state's largest teacher's association, hung with the governor against the Republican-backed bill on educator pay, continuing a push for larger raises and more education funding in general, which they'd pay for by foregoing GOP plans to cut business taxes.

The vote was a microcosm of the larger budget battle the two sides have been fighting for eight months. That dynamic will likely carry into late April, when the legislature returns.

