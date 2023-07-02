Union County leaders hope new program will help combat ongoing teacher shortage

The program partners with students and teaching assistants to help them find a path to an associate’s degree with the help of scholarships and low tuition.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County leaders will announce Tuesday their new program called Teach UCPS.

They say their goal is to develop effective teachers.

Right now, North Carolina has about 5,500 hundred vacancies and they’re hoping this new program will help fill in the gaps. They’re optimistic this program will also provide opportunities for classified employees and students who are pursuing a teaching license.

The meeting is set to start at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday night.

They say students who are interested can contact their school counselor and interested teacher assistants contact the UCPS human resources department.

