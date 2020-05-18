University of South Carolina canceling fall break, concluding in-person instruction at Thanksgiving break

UofSC President Bob Caslen noted the risks "could be significant for the campus and Columbia communities and could jeopardize the continuation of the semester."

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina announced two major changes tot he Fall 2020 academic calendar on Sunday. It comes after university leaders conferred with the Office of the Provost and public health experts.

UofSC will be canceling the fall break, and face-to-face instruction will conclude at Thanksgiving break.

Fall break was largely canceled because of the public health risks that come with thousands of students and faculty returning to campus at once after any travels over the break.

In a release from University President Bob Caslen, he noted the risks "could be significant for the campus and Columbia communities and could jeopardize the continuation of the semester."

Additionally, university officials believe there could be a spike in COVID-19 cases at the beginning of December coinciding with traditional flu season, which is why remote learning will follow after Thanksgiving Break.

Here's a breakdown of the new schedule for UofSC:

August 20: Classes begin for the fall semester

September 7: Labor Day will be a Remote Class Day; classes will be held online

October 15-16: Previously scheduled fall break has been canceled, classes will be held

November 3: General Election Day will be a Remote Class Day; classes will be held online

November 24: Face-to-face instruction ends ahead of Thanksgiving Break

November 25-29: Thanksgiving Break

November 30: Remote Class Day

December 1: Remote Class Day

December 2-4: Reading Days ahead of final exams.

December 7-14: Final Exam period

This new schedule still meets all requirements for federal financial aid.

"These changes are part of the new normal that all of us must embrace as we return to campus for work and study, and they are necessary for us to successfully resume in-person instruction," Caslen said. "Most importantly, they reflect our top priority: your health, safety and wellbeing."