USC to return to normal in-person operations in Fall semester 2021

Face-to-face classes, resumption of residential life and campus activities planned along with continued COVID-19 testing and mitigation strategies

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina announced a full return to normal campus operations -- including face-to-face classes, dormitory living and other campus activities -- beginning in the Fall 2021 semester.

USC will continue to employ on-campus COVID-19 testing and mitigation strategies based on up-to-date public health guidelines.

President Bob Caslen said, “I want to thank our faculty, staff and students for their flexibility, patience and creativity as we’ve navigated through this unprecedented time together. Our goal from the very beginning was to safely deliver a world class education to students, no matter the challenges. I’m excited to see that continue with full face-to-face instruction in the fall, as well as a return to the engaging and vibrant campus environment our university is known for.”

The in-person would also include sporting events, such as the 2021 South Carolina Gamecock football season at Williams-Brice Stadium. The stadium operated last fall with drastically reduced capacity. Other sports also were held with reduced capacity.