YMCA to open their doors this fall when schools are closed

The YMCA is offering low-cost and in some cases, no-cost full-day child care are also offering to help with school work.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announce a plan that will have children learning remotely, WCNC Charlotte has learned the YMCA is a safe place where families can send their kids.

YMCA's across the Charlotte area plan to open their doors this fall when schools are closed.

"The school districts have so much on their plate that we’re able to help collaborate and support makes me feel good," said Adrianne Hobbs, Executive Director of Youth Development at YMCA Greater Charlotte.

The program will serve kids ages kindergarten through 6th grade.

The YMCA is currently in the process of hiring people with education backgrounds to help. People who can help keep kids on schedule, and help them get their school work done.

"We’ll have very clear virtual learning times and enrichment as well as all of the other really cool stuff," Hobbs said.

A critical resource as so many parents try to navigate work while their kids are home.

"They’re really interested in knowing what we’re doing," Hobbs said. They’re trying to plan for what’s going to be the new normal."

The sign-up just opened a few days ago and hundreds have already signed up.

The Executive Director of Youth Development, once an educator herself, said this resource will be a lifeline for the communities who need it most.

"Blessed to be able to work at the YMCA so we’re able to continue to serve our students who really need positive mentors in their lives," Hobbs said.

