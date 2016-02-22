Monday will be warm and muggy with a thirty percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs should be in the low 90s across the Piedmont and the Upstate of South Carolina. Lows overnight will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Tuesday should duplicate that forecast, with an increase in the rain chance to around forty to fifty percent.

Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy each day, with highs in the upper 80s. Friday and Saturday, there will be a forty to fifty percent chance of showers and storms.

