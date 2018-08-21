A former Rowan County High School teacher was arrested on sex crime charges.

Jason Dellinger, 30, was arrested and also bonded out of jail on Monday.

According to investigators, the Mooresville man was involved in inappropriate conversations and emails with some students. He was a teacher at J.C. Carson High School.

Jason Dellinger

Dellinger was charged with three counts of taking indecent liberties with a student by a school guardian.

Anyone with more information in the case should call Detective Cody Trexler at 704-216-8713.

