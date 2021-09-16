Good boy! K-9 Narco tracks and locates suspect who fled in Monroe

Monroe Police Officer Furr and his assigned K9, Narco, began a track to locate the suspect.

MONROE, N.C. — K-9 officer, Narco, is being praised after tracking and locating a suspect back on Sept. 10.

According to the Monroe Police Department, their officers assisted the Union County Sheriff’s Office in locating a driver that ran from a vehicle after a vehicle pursuit.

The pursuit was initiated by the Union County Sheriff’s Office and came into the city limits of Monroe. Police said the suspect crashed his vehicle on Highway 74 near Secrest Price Rd. and then fled on foot into a wooded area.

Monroe Officers responded to assist in keeping a perimeter around the area where the suspect fled. Monroe Police Officer Furr and his assigned K-9, Narco, began a track to locate the suspect. After about 20 minutes, K-9 Narco located the suspect hiding in the woods in very thick vegetation. The suspect was taken into custody by officers and deputies who were running the track with Officer Furr and Narco.

"This is a great example of how our K-9’s are used to increase our officer’s safety in locating suspects who are attempting to hide and avoid apprehension," the police department wrote on Facebook. "This is also a great example of how agencies work together to combat crime in our city and county."

The Monroe Police Department was not directly involved in the vehicle pursuit.

