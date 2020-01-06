Greensboro under curfew starting Monday night

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan declared a curfew following two days of protests in the downtown area.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan is enacting a citywide curfew beginning Monday night at 8 p.m.

Vaughan issued the following statement on her Facebook page:

"I am issuing a citywide CURFEW effective immediately from 8:00pm - 6:00am, to be in effect until modified or rescinded. ￼Please plan accordingly. It will restrict travel within the city limits."

Vaughan continued her post saying a declaration for the curfew will be coming soon.

Raleigh city officials are also enacting a curfew starting Monday night.