Atrium Health launching COVID-19 registry for future vaccine trials

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Atrium Health is launching a COVID-19 registry in an effort to find a safe and effective vaccine for the coronavirus. Atrium is now looking for thousands of volunteers who may also be chosen to participate in research trials for the vaccine.

In addition to the registry, Atrium Health will open a COVID-19 vaccine trial that will be unique to the region and the first trial at Atrium Health to address COVID-19 prevention instead of treatment.

Atrium is relying on business leaders in various aspects of the community to get a diverse registry. Dr. Christine Turley said they will only bring trials forward that have been cleared "for the highest standards of safety."

Dr. Turley said they are expecting trials this fall, potentially as soon as next month.

"Ultimately we want a vaccine that we know works for everyone," Turley said. "If any part of our community isn’t part of the project and part of the process when we have a licensed vaccine it would be a tragedy if that vaccine didn’t work for all of us."

Atrium is hoping people will want to be a part of the trial to protect themselves or those around them. COVID-19 has a different impact on everyone, so there are countless reasons someone may feel called to help.

"The vaccine needs to work for everyone," Turley said. "We need all parts of the community to participate so we know the vaccine works for everyone."

There is also a small compensation for people taking part in the trials, but that amount will depend on the sponsor for the specific trial.

Anyone over the age of 18 can register. Atrium is hoping for as many people to register as possible, so they urge people to register even if they just want more information on what the trial entails.

Those interested in registering can send an email to STRIVEVaccineRegistry@atriumhealth.org