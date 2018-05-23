CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A building at South Mecklenburg High School was evacuated Wednesday due to an "air quality incident" after several students complained of teary eyes and burning throats.

According to Charlotte Fire, Building D on the school’s campus was evacuated around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

UPDATE: Firefighters believe sewer gases from stopped up toilet caused student symptoms at South Meck. Happened after maintenance worker plunged toilet. Handful of students complained of teary eyes and burning throat. Some treated by Medic, no transports @wcnc — Alex Shabad (@AlexShabadWCNC) May 23, 2018

Update: 8900 Park Rd; CFD Haz Mat Teams monitored affected area and found nothing hazardous; odor was caused by clogged toilet; currently no students or faculty have been transported — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) May 23, 2018

Firefighters at the scene said they believe sewer gases from a stopped-up toilet caused the students’ symptoms. The incident happened after a maintenance worker plunged the toilet. Some of the students were treated for their symptoms at the school by Medic, fire officials said.

