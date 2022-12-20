Need to call out sick? Say this to your boss

Have to call out sick, but don't know what to say? Experts say keep it simple.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Too sick to work, but you're dreading talking to your boss about taking the day off? You're not alone.

Telling your boss you can't come into work because you're sick can be uncomfortable. You don't want your boss to think you're unreliable or worse, that you're lying about not feeling well.

The fact is, people get sick -- and especially now. Between COVID-19, the flu and RSV, getting sick is a part of life.

Here's how to handle it with your workplace according to online job search company, Ladders.

First, let your boss or supervisor know as soon as possible that you’re going to be out sick. Not only is it the courteous thing to do, providing them ample notice will also give them the time needed to figure out how to proceed in your absence.

Next, whether you're sending an email or calling out sick, Ladders says less is more. Resist the urge to overshare. No one needs to know or wants to know how many times you've thrown up or the number of tissues you've used.

Ladders says keep your conversation brief and to the point.

Simply let your boss know that you're not feeling well enough to go into work and, if it's necessary, how you're planning to either cover your responsibilities while you're out or catch up on those tasks when you return.

Lastly, Ladders says if you need to and can, offer to provide a doctor's note for proof.