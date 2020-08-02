CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Health Department is monitoring four people who recently traveled from China for possible development of coronavirus symptoms, the Mecklenburg County manager announced Friday evening.

The four individuals, who have not been publicly identified, recently returned from China. They are considered at "medium risk" for the development of novel coronavirus, according to a released statement from Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio.

The four were sent home for a voluntary, 14-day, self-quarantine.

"The Health Department... will contact each individual with information and guidance, and will monitor for 14 days from last possible exposure," Diorio wrote. "Our Communicable Disease staff have been in contact with them, the appropriate document for them has been signed by the Health Director and the monitoring has begun."

These four do not currently have any symptoms.

There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Charlotte or anywhere in North Carolina.

The Mecklenburg County Health Department is coordinating with the North Carolina State Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for guidance.

Current CDC guidelines require travelers returning from Wuhan, the Chinese providence most affected, be sent directly to quarantine facilities for monitoring.

The four travelers in Mecklenburg returned from China but were not in Wuhan. They were sent home for further monitoring.

"We want to assure that the community has the information it needs to be safe and protect themselves and others," Diorio wrote in her letter to the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners after she received information from Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris.

