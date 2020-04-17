CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Social at Cotswold report one resident who tested positive for COVID-19 has died.

A total of 14 other residents and two caregivers have also tested positive for the virus. The assisted living facility said residents remain in isolation in their suites with in-room dining to ensure their safety.

"Please know The Social ar Cotswold team remain vigilant and focused on supporting residents and team members during this complicated time. We continue to gather new information and data every day, and we greatly appreciate the ongoing support and guidance from the Center for Disease and Prevention (CDC) and Mecklenburg County Health Department in strengthening steps to help protect the community. "

Cotswold said they are the resident was fully supported with care, attention, and love from Hospice caregivers who worked alongside their team and their family members.

"This is a profoundly difficult time for the community at The Social at Cotswold and today's global health situation makes this even more painful and poignant. We are all grieving the loss of our neighbor and friend."

