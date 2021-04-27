New Charlotte-based podcast asks: 'Who You Callin’ Crazy?!'

A mental health therapist is trying to reach more people to help -- so she started a podcast.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte therapist says her business grew so much this last year with so many people needing help, that she wanted to find a way to help more people – and with so many people asking, "where's the money," she wanted to do it for free.

The podcast is called "Who You Callin’ Crazy?!" and it's meant to get people talking about the stuff we don’t always want to talk about.

Juliet Kuehnle is a therapist at Sun Counselling and Wellness in Charlotte and she says this last year has been different.

"This last year has been very trying -- we have been busier than ever before with people needing help and I realized people were so much more willing to talk about their mental health and their struggles -- first time we were all going through collective trauma together," Kuehnle said.

Her practice was overwhelmed with people calling in for therapy, and she wanted to find a way to reach people who either weren’t ready to commit to therapy or couldn’t afford to pay for it.

So she started her podcast. It's called "Who you calling crazy?"

"I wanted to call it that because crazy is used in stigmatized ways, wanted to take back that word," Kuehnle said. "Whatever you want to call it, at the end of the day, we're all human and that’s what these conversations are all about."

She started in November and has had all kinds of guests on the podcast talking about everything from grief to postpartum depression to knowing the signs of burnout – and what to do about it.

"People are hearing things that are not only relatable, I try to have tips in there too," Kuehnle said. "I get people telling me, "Thank you.' People saying, 'Thanks for the work you're doing, because now I feel validated.'"

If you want to listen to the podcast, you can find it on Apple or wherever you download podcasts.