RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Public Safety is increasing efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 after 70 women at a prison in Raleigh tested positive for the virus over the weekend.

Officials tested every inmate in the Canary Unit at the North Carolina Correctional Institute for Women in Raleigh over the weekend. According to DPS, 70 tested positive and 98 tested negative. The majority of those tested have not shown any symptoms.

Officials said test results are still pending for less than a dozen inmates. The Canary Unit is a housing compound separate from the rest of the prison. All testing was done in conjunction with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and Wake Count Health Department.

“The safety of our staff and those in our custody is our top priority. We are constantly assessing and communicating with our medical staff and public health professionals to make informed decisions,” said Commissioner of Prisons Todd Ishee.

Prior to this weekend’s testing, 10 offenders in NCCIW tested positive for COVID-19. They were placed in isolation in accordance with Centers for Disease Control guidelines and provided any necessary advanced medical care.



