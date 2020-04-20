CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Atrium Health’s mobile coronavirus testing center is visiting more Charlotte neighborhoods.

The screening unit and testing bus spent Monday at Clinton Chapel AME Zion Church on Rozzelles Ferry Road.

The mobile unit is specifically visiting communities that need extra help. If you’re experiencing symptoms you can walk up to the testing sites without an appointment. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, or loss of smell and/or taste.

“We’ve seen the headlines pour in from all across the country,” Senior Vice President and Chief of Community and External Affairs Kinneil Coltman said.

Black Americans are contracting coronavirus and dying from it at higher rates than other demographics.

“In almost every health measure our communities of color are hit hardest by this pandemic and fare worse,” Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Dr. Mandy Cohen said.

African Americans make up 21% of North Carolina’s population, but they represent 39% of the positive cases and 39% of the state’s deaths.

“It is troubling,” Congresswoman Alma Adams said. “I think we need more testing. I think we need to get into these African-American communities, communities of color where we have these high rates and try to identify these individuals and help these individuals.”

Atrium Health says technology and transportation are two big barriers to testing in lower-income communities.

“Your testing is only as good as the cars that our patients have to get to those test sites,” Coltman said.

Atrium Health is bringing its mobile testing centers right into the neighborhoods that need it the most.

They spent Monday on Rozzelles Ferry Road. Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., the mobile unit will be Forest Hill Church South Boulevard Campus at 6210 Old Pineville Road.

On Friday it visits Northside Baptist Church at 333 Jeremiah Blvd. from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“The time for us to act to prevent this disparity from happening is now,” Coltman said.

Coltman said the test results usually come back the same day or the next day. Also, the immigration status of patients will never be shared or reported.

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

This 16-year-old spends weekends teaching seniors to use the internet. Now, his work is more important than ever.

SC governor reopens beaches, retail stores across the state

SHARE Charlotte bringing people together to "do good" from home

Ways you can celebrate Earth Day 2020 amid coronavirus social distancing