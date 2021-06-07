90-year-old woman infected by 2 COVID-19 variants at same time, study finds

Researchers said a 90-year-old in Belgium is likely the first person in the world to be infected by two COVID-19 variants at the same time.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new report from Belgium shows it's possible to be infected with two COVID-19 variants at the same time.

Researchers found a 90-year-old woman who was infected with both the alpha and delta variants. The discovery was made through genome sequencing.

Authors of the study say they believe it's one of the first documented cases of its kind and it's likely the woman contracted the infections from two different people because both variants were circulating the country at the same time.

According to the CDC, the coronavirus has a wide range of symptoms:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

