CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina's stay home order has its supporters and critics, and at times it's been cast as political and divisive. The Charlotte area is no exception, as counties are split on the issue, that will continue through at least May 8.

Governor Roy Cooper extended the order Thursday, saying while North Carolina is making progress, he's not ready to fully reopen the state. As a result, the stay home order will continue to have an impact on businesses.

The order was put in place to help flatten the coronavirus curve but it's also flattened the profits for many local businesses.

"It's an ugly truth but it's a truth that has to be told," said Jacob Hoyle, who runs the Fitview Wellness gym in Gaston County. "There's a lot of folks who aren't going to be able to recover from this."

Hoyle has been closed for nearly a month, and under Governor Cooper's slow, multi-phase reopening plan, workouts won't happen at his gym until May 22 at the earliest.

RELATED: North Carolina extends stay home order, announces multi-phase reopening plan

RELATED: Announcement expected Friday on the future of North Carolina schools

"We were the first ones to have to close. I don't agree with that," Hoyle said. "It's imperative that small businesses open.

It's a divide we've seen play out in recent weeks, with protesters demanding the state reopen for business, including a large march in Raleigh earlier this week.

"This so-called movement has all the hallmarks of a political movement, a political rally," said Mecklenburg County Commissioner Trevor Fuller.

Ultimately, Cooper made the final call on what will happen in North Carolina.

"I will not risk the health of our people or our hospitals, and easing those restrictions now would do that," Cooper said.

In Mecklenburg County, the extension was welcomed by leaders with open arms. County Manager Dena Diorio tweeted her support and Republican Senator Thom Tillis also supported the extension. But surrounding counties are urging a reopening.

Union County leaders sent a letter to Cooper asking for him to reopen the state. Gaston County also wants businesses back open.

"We can protect public health while at the same time putting people to work," said Gaston County Commissioner Tracy Philbeck.

For Hoyle, it's not political, it's personal.

"We want to keep our dream alive and keep our livelihood alive," he said.

Hoyle says he can't imagine how difficult it must be to balance public health and restarting the economy, but he wants to get back to work. For now, he and other businesses will have to wait for the reopening to begin.