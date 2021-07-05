Carolina Harbor water park opening delayed citing a struggle with hiring employees

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The opening of Carolina Harbor water park was been delayed, the spokesperson for Carowinds confirmed to WCNC Charlotte Friday afternoon.
Carowinds announced back in January that the amusement park plans to reopen in May.
Carowinds will operate on limited capacity and there will be several safety protocols in place, including health screenings, face coverings, and a mobile app.
But due to the lack of labor availably the water park will not open until June 12.
"As we're seeing across a wide range of industries, the availability of labor has been a challenge," Carowinds told WCNC Charlotte in a written response. "We want to be sure we are delivering fun and memorable experiences to our park guests. The new opening date strikes an appropriate balance between our operating calendar and the availability of seasonal associates needed to create the expected guest experience."