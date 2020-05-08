Catawba County Schools will allow students to take "face mask breaks"

Catawba County Schools said students can take these breaks when they are six feet apart.

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Students in Catawba County will go back to school in the fall under Plan B which will be a hybrid of virtual learning and in-person learning.

Under this plan, school buildings will operate at no more than 50 percent capacity to allow for social distancing.

All students must wear face masks in school and on the bus. All staff and adult visitors must wear face masks while in the building.

The school district announced on Tuesday that it will allow students to take "face-covering breaks." Catawba County Schools said students can take these breaks when they are six feet apart.

In a video to students and parents, the district said this new rule will not give students the license to not have a mask on the whole time, but in class, the teacher might allow students to take a face-covering break.

"The student would remove the mask down to their chin, and be able to get a couple of breaths not coughing, sneezing or spraying droplets," the district said.