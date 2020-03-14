CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Religious organizations, including many churches with Sunday service, are eliminating their in-person worship and moving exclusively to online service amid concern for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

On Thursday, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency and encouraged the postponement of any gathering over 100 people.

The following is a list of churches and religious organizations who have modified their worship and events across the Charlotte metro:

Forest Hill Church On-campus services have been suspended and moving to online worship March 14-15 and March 21-22.

On-campus services have been suspended and moving to online worship March 14-15 and March 21-22. Elevation Church no in-person services for Saturday, March 14 or Sunday, March 15. Online streaming worship will still be offered.

no in-person services for Saturday, March 14 or Sunday, March 15. Online streaming worship will still be offered. Myers Park United Methodist Church will have no in-person worship effective immediately. The cancellation is expected to last for the next few weeks.

will have no in-person worship effective immediately. The cancellation is expected to last for the next few weeks. Albemarle Presbyterian Church: Closed

Closed Covenant Presbyterian Church: Online worship only

Online worship only St. John's Episcopal Church: No in-person worship services

