Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles to hold press conference Wednesday afternoon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and other city leaders are scheduled to hold a virtual press conference in uptown Wednesday ahead of next week's Thanksgiving holiday.

Mayor Pro Tem Julie Eiselt, City Councilman James Mitchell, and Assistant City Manager and Economic Development Director Tracy Dodson will also speak during Wednesday's conference. Details of the briefing have not been made available to the public. The press conference is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced a new COVID-19 alert system Tuesday that identifies counties with the highest rates of community spread across the state. Counties will vary in three tiers. As of Wednesday, there are three counties in the Charlotte area in the "critical" red zone: Alexander, Avery and Gaston County.

“By pinpointing counties with high virus transmission and asking everyone in those counties to work with us and do more right now to slow the spread of the virus, we can succeed,” Governor Cooper said. “It can help bring down their case rates, keep their communities safer, save lives and keep their hospital systems working.”

North Carolina health officials announced over 3,200 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the third time we've seen more than 3,000 new cases in the past week. Mecklenburg County reported over 39,000 active cases Monday.

Although Mecklenburg County isn't seeing a dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases, health officials are warning folks to be responsible and stay home as cases continue to rise. Mecklenburg County had an 8.2% positivity rate for Nov. 1-15.