Charlotte restaurants on whether to reopen for customers on Friday

The owner of Haberdish, Crepe Cellar and Growlers PourHouse says they're going to use this first weekend to assess where they are before reopening to customers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As North Carolina moves into phase two, restaurants are allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity with strict safety protocol in place.

Bars, which were expected to be able with reduced capacity under phase two, will not be allowed to do so on Friday.

Even with the announcement that restaurants can move forward, Jeff Tonidandel, owner of Haberdish, Crepe Cellar, Growlers Pourhouse, and Reigning Doughnuts, said his restaurants don’t plan to reopen this weekend.

"We are kind of slow-playing it, are kind of assessing where our staff is,” Tonidandel said. “We have a few more safety measure to get in place."

Tonidandel said the biggest reason he is taking a cautious approach is to protect his staff. He added that the state only released the new safety protocols for restaurants about 72 hours before the scheduled reopening, which doesn’t give the restaurants much time to train staff and implement the changes.

“I think the biggest worry as an owner, just looking at it, is bringing all this food, prepping all this product, getting up and going, not having a consistent crowd, and also, you know, maybe things step backwards and we have to close down again,” Tonidandel said. “That’s kind of the position we don’t want to be in.”

The restaurants have already added hand sanitizing stations at the doors and removed tables, Tonidandel said. Employees have been wearing masks and will continue the practice.

Tonidandel said he hopes to reopen his NoDa restaurants within the next week or two and will continue takeout services for now.

"Even though we're being cautious and patient,” Tonidandel said, “we can't wait to have people back."

NBC Charlotte interviewed the general manager with Sugar Creek Brewing prior to Governor Cooper’s announcement. The brewery planned to fully reopen on Friday, welcoming customers back with tables spaced out six feet apart.

After the Governor’s announcement, Co-Founder Eric Flanagan told NBC Charlotte the brewery will continue moving forward with plans to reopen since it serves food like sandwiches and salads. Beer will be available for curbside pick-up, which the brewery has been doing for the last few months.

"Come safe, come prepared for a little bit of a different sense of normalcy around here,” said Marques Nash, general manager of Sugar Creek Brewing. “But I promise you under this mask, I am smiling ear to ear, and I'm going to be excited to see a lot of our patrons."

The brewery had to pivot its business the last two months by doing curbside pick-up and running keg specials.

Now it is faced with how to implement new state guidelines to reopen and how to keep its staff and customers safe.

Nash said Sugar Creek Brewing will mainly utilize its newly renovated Garden Bar outside and limit seating inside. Patrons should be prepared to put their name on a wait list if necessary, Nash added, and they are encouraged to wear a mask.

"If we approach you at your table, just throw that bad boy back over the ear and let me have that conversation while you're covered,” Nash said. “Look out for us, so we can look out for you."