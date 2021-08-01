Charlotte's popular Greek Festival now a drive-thru event due to surge in COVID-19 cases

The Yiasou Greek Festival, which runs from Sept. 9 - Sept. 12, began in 1978 and since then has become one of Charlotte’s largest cultural events.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of Charlotte's most popular events has made the decision to only allow drive-thru visits due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases.

"While we wish to have welcomed people on our Church grounds, we are excited to share our culture in a unique way," the festival wrote on their website.

