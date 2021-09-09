Cleveland County Fair canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

“Our priority is the health and safety of the community,” Cleveland County Health Director Tiffany Hansen said in a statement.

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — The Cleveland County Fair Board has decided to cancel the 2021 fair in light of COVID-19 metrics and the delta variant surge.

The fair was originally set to run from Sept. 30 to Oct. 10. COVID-19 safety measures were in place, but concern over the potential impact of the event caused local leaders to rethink the decision altogether.

The fair has been around since 1923 and is the largest outdoor county agriculture fair in the state.

“Our priority is the health and safety of the community,” Cleveland County Health Director Tiffany Hansen said in a statement. “As numbers continue to rise and the pandemic continues to unfold, the medical system is being severely impacted, and we are at risk of losing more lives. In the face of this unprecedented situation, the decision to hold this year’s fair had to be reconsidered.”

Cleveland County Fair Board Chairman stressed the board did not come to the conclusion easily, and they look forward to returning in 2022.

