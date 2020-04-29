CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are looking to hire more than 150 officers and dozens of telecommunicators to fill vacancies on the force amid the coronavirus pandemic.

And while Charlotte's under a stay home order, police say it's not stopping criminals. During a press conference Wednesday, CMPD addressed their long-standing issue with recruiting new officers. CMPD says recruiting is particularly hard during a good economy because they have to compete with other well-paying jobs, but with so many people out of work, the pandemic could be a great time to become a police officer and serve the community.

CMPD says they're looking to hire 170 officers and 40 telecommunicators. For officers, starting salary is $45,000 a year but if you have a bachelor's degree, you could make more. They're also offering a 5% pay increase for officers who can speak multiple languages. As for paychecks, CMPD pays its officers on a weekly basis.

"It gives you the opportunity to be the difference," said a CMPD officer. "We want a police department that is as diverse as the city we serve."

In addition to officers, CMPD says they're also hiring telecommunicators. Salaries for those positions starts around $38,000 a year. CMPD says applications for telecommunicators will open Friday, May 1. You can click here to learn more information on how to apply.

