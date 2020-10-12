Concord Mayor test positive for COVID-19

Concord's Lloyd Payne said he is not showing any symptoms and feels fine.

CONCORD, N.C. — The City of Concord announced on Wednesday that the City Manager Lloyd Payne has tested positive for COVID-19 and he is asymptomatic.

The City of Concord said they have followed CDC guidance regarding self-isolation and quarantine. Payne began self-isolation on Tuesday and received COVID-19 testing.

On Thursday, Payne stated that he is not showing any symptoms and feels fine but will continue to follow protocols from the CDC and the Cabarrus Health Alliance, including isolation times.

“This community will continue to receive the best customer service that they are accustomed to and deserve. With the use of teleconferencing and email, my work with Council, Assistant City Management, departments heads and all of Team Concord will continue uninterrupted”, Payne stated. “I continue to encourage every individual of our staff, and individuals within this community to come together by following all recommendations and safety measures set forth by our health care providers.”