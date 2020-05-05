CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday he signed an executive order to enter into Phase 1 of easing restrictions, which begins Friday, May 8 at 5 p.m.

"I want to be clear, North Carolina’s Stay At Home order will remain in place. But it will be modified to allow for more reasons for people to leave home and to allow for more commercial activity," Cooper said.

Tuesday there were 12,256 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 452 deaths. From Monday to Tuesday the state is reporting 408 new cases. Although cases are slightly increasing, the trajectory of positive cases as a percentage of total tests is decreasing, Dr. Mandy Cohen of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says.

Cooper explained Phase 1 includes:

Modified stay at home order, but most businesses can open.

Retail businesses can open at 50% capacity with frequent cleaning and social distancing.

Parks and trails are encouraged to reopen.

Certain businesses (including gyms, salons, bars, theaters) will remain closed.

Restaurants continue to be open to take-out and delivery only.

Gathering still limited to 10 people.

People will be able to socialize with friends as long as they are outdoors and they are socially distanced.

Employers are still encourage to tele-work when possible.

Worship services of more than 10 people allowed outdoors if socially distanced

Summer camp and day camp is permitted under CDC guidelines, but no overnight camps are permitted

"Phase 1 is designed to be a limited easing of restrictions that can give people safe opportunities to socialize and boost parts of our economy while keeping safety restrictions in place," Cooper said.

The order is set to expire May 22, but Cooper said that could be extended.

"If our indicators are not in the right place, we'll extend Phase 1 longer than two weeks," Cooper said. "We are easing restrictions in a data-driven way."

The state of North Carolina has set up a hotline for general questions about coronavirus at 866-462-3821 or read the frequently asked questions. In South Carolina, for general questions about the coronavirus, call the DHEC Care Line 1-855-472-3432. Staff are answering calls 8 a.m.-6 p.m. every day.